'It's done' - Bayern Munich provide firm update on pursuit of Newcastle's Kieran Trippier

Peter McVitie
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 2023-24Getty
Bayern Munich have dropped their pursuit of Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier, sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed.

  • Bayern made two bids for Trippier
  • Have decided to end their pursuit
  • Will go after PSG star Mukiele

