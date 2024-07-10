Harry Kane EnglandGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Harry Kane questions whether his critics 'really understand football' as England captain breaks silence on fitness concerns ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final with Netherlands

Harry KaneEnglandNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsEuropean Championship

England captain Harry Kane has questioned whether his critics "really understand football" while addressing concerns over his fitness.

  • Kane has been struggling at Euro 2024
  • Critics question his fitness levels
  • Insisted that he feels "better and sharper"
