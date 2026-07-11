'He's a monster!' - Harry Kane issues glowing Erling Haaland praise as England striker dismisses comparisons to Norway counterpart

Speaking to Nettavisen before the last-eight encounter, Kane explained why he does not believe comparisons between himself and Haaland are particularly meaningful. While both are prolific goalscorers, he said their responsibilities on the pitch are far from identical.

"It is an impossible question for me to answer. First and foremost, I think we are completely different players. I know we are both seen as strikers, but it is almost two different positions, if I'm being completely honest," Kane explained.

"Erling has been incredible, and his goal statistics are fantastic. Physically he is a machine, he is a monster, and his finishing is at the very highest level. His goal statistics speak for themselves.

"Even though I score the same goals, I might like to be a little more in touch with the ball, be more involved in the game and combine more. But I can also play as a pure nine. I don't think it's a matter where we should compare ourselves."