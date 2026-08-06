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Harry Kane told what he needs to join Oliver Kahn, Franz Beckenbauer & Robert Lewandowski on Bayern Munich legend list - with contract extension prediction made
How many goals has Kane scored for Bayern Munich?
Kane bid farewell to Tottenham as the club’s all-time leading scorer in the summer of 2023. He settled quickly in Germany, despite being forced to wait on his young family to join him on a new adventure, and now has three Bundesliga Golden Boots to his name. Through 147 appearances for Bayern, Kane has plundered 146 goals.
His fabled trophy curse has been lifted, with two domestic titles and a couple of cups being picked up, and the history books continue to be rewritten on a regular basis with club and country.
The greatest marksman that England’s men’s national team has ever seen - with the target being found on 85 occasions for the Three Lions - is determined to make his CV even more glittering. He does, however, have only 12 months left to run on his current contract in Bavaria.
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Kane expected to sign new contract with Bundesliga champions
Fresh terms are being mooted, after fending off links to Barcelona and teams in the Premier League, with Hamann - speaking in association with MrQ - telling GOAL when asked if an extended stay at Bayern is the best option for all concerned: “Well, obviously the club is very happy, he's scored numerous goals for them. I think 50 or 60 in all competitions last season - scored a hat-trick in the cup final.
“He seems to be very settled here, I think his wife and his kids are happy here. He's got a year left on his contract, but if he wants to stay, if he shows any signs of wanting to stay, I think the club will probably do pretty much anything for him to stay here.
“I think it's going to happen. I don't think he's got any intentions of going back to the Premier League, because if he wanted to beat [Alan] Shearer's record, he probably wouldn't have come to Munich in the first place. So, yeah, I think it's going to happen.”
What Kane needs in order to become a Bayern icon
Kane has become a fan favourite at Bayern and, at 33 years, should still have plenty of football left in him at the very highest level. If he does commit to at least a couple more seasons in Munich, then his status in the hearts and minds of a passionate fan base will be enhanced.
Asked if Kane needs to spend more time in Germany before icon status can be enjoyed, ex-Bayern midfielder Hamann added: “They love him here. Obviously, it's a big thing for the German league, it's a big thing for Bayern Munich to have an English captain here.
“Now, if you want to go down in history with Bayern Munich, you probably have to win the Champions League. Some of the biggest players are Champions League winners. So, if he really wants to go down in folklore and history, he probably has to win the Champions League.
“They love him here because he's a great ambassador. You never hear any bad stories about him, anything off the field. He behaves well, he's a role model, he leads by example. You know, there's nothing not to like.
“But to really go down in history at a club where Kahn, [Mehmet] Scholl, [Lothar] Matthaus, Beckenbauer, [Stefan] Effenberg, you name it, [Arjen] Robben, Ribery, they all won the Champions League here. And I think he's probably got to do the same. Lewandowski, not to forget as well.”
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Bayern ready to hold more contract talks with Kane
Kane has been enjoying an extended break on the back of his World Cup efforts with England - which saw him skipper the Three Lions to another semi-final and a third-place finish.
Once he is settled back into Vincent Kompany’s squad - ahead of a Super Cup clash with Borussia Dortmund on August 22 - talks regarding a new contract should intensify and pen will likely be out to paper before the 2026-27 campaign gets underway in earnest.
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