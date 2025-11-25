Harry Kane claims 'there's no BS' with Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich striker admits he's enjoying football more than ever thanks to Belgian manager

The former Tottenham's striker's time at Bayern Munich has been nothing short of brilliant, defined by phenomenal individual performances and record-breaking goalscoring. In his debut 2023-24 season, Kane was exceptional, scoring 36 goals in the Bundesliga to win the European Golden Shoe and break the record for most goals in a maiden Bundesliga campaign. His overall form saw him register 44 goals in 45 matches across all competitions that season.

Building on that success, the following season saw him finally secure his first major career trophy by winning the Bundesliga title, a long-awaited moment that ended his "trophy drought" narrative. He was also named the Bundesliga's Best Player for the same season. Kane has seamlessly adapted to the German top flight, proving his worth as one of the world's best strikers and solidifying his move as a resounding success.

And Kane believes boss Kompany deserves his share of the praise for how well he has played.