Harry Kane's new coach? Roberto De Zerbi confirms Brighton departure as Bayern Munich make Italian top candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel

(C)GettyImagesRitabrata BanerjeeHarry Kane's new coach? Roberto De Zerbi confirms Brighton departure as Bayern Munich make Italian top candidate to replace Thomas TuchelRoberto De ZerbiBayern MunichTransfersBrightonBundesligaPremier LeagueBrighton have confirmed that manager Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club at the end of the season.De Zerbi to leave Brighton after Man Utd clashLikely to join Bayer Munich next seasonGuided the Seagulls to highest league finish