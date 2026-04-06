Harry Kane, Michael Olise & Luis Diaz 'mesh together like a Swiss watch' but Bayern legend issues 'mentality' warning ahead of Real Madrid match

The Bundesliga champions travel to Munich to face Madrid in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday. Ahead of the showdown, German legend Matthaus has issued a stern warning to the Bavarian squad in a recent column. While cautioning the team about the formidable challenge posed by the Spanish giants, the former Ballon d'Or winner highlighted the pivotal roles of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz, praising the trio as the key assets capable of steering Bayern toward European glory.

In his latest column for Sky Sports, Matthaus stated: "The record champions have a very special offense this season, which for me can be compared to a Swiss watch. One gear fits perfectly into the next, there is a precise coordination of the individual parts and so the end result is such a high-quality total work of art. This year, with Olise, Kane, Diaz, [Jamal] Musiala, [Lennart] Karl and [Serge] Gnabry, you have such a diverse and versatile quality in the front axis that it is impressive. In Europe, only Barcelona can keep up, who are similarly versatile in attack. These two teams have the strongest offense at the moment."







