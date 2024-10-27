Harry Kane a beneficiary of Jamal Musiala masterclass! Ruthless Bayern Munich respond to Barcelona humbling by roaring back to the Bundesliga summit with big win at Bochum
Jamal Musiala pulled the strings for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane found the target once again in a thumping 5-0 victory away at Bochum.
- Kompany's side stunned in Champions League
- Bounced back in impressive style
- Made light work of struggling domestic rivals