Harry Kane is 'outstanding'! Joshua Kimmich says England star is 'exactly' what Bayern Munich need while Vincent Kompany hails his 'character' after goalscoring role in win against Freiburg
Joshua Kimmich hailed "outstanding" Harry Kane while Vincent Kompany lauded his "character" after he starred in their 2-1 win against Freiburg.
- Bayern beat Freiburg 2-1
- Kane opened the scoring in the match
- English striker also praised for his defensive workrate