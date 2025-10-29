Harry Kane has time limit on €65m release clause at Bayern Munich with Premier League clubs on alert

Kane’s stunning form in Germany has not just cemented his place among Europe’s elite but also reignited curiosity about his long-term future. The 32-year-old forward, who joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, has a €65m (£57m/$76m) release clause written into his contract, but it comes with strict conditions.

According to Bild, Kane can only trigger the clause if he notifies Bayern by the end of January 2026, opening the door for a summer move that same year. Beyond that deadline, the option becomes void, effectively tying him to Munich until his current deal expires in 2027 unless both parties agree otherwise.

The clause’s structure reflects the Bavarians' evolving approach to transfers. Once known for their resistance to release clauses, the club have gradually softened their stance to attract top-tier players like Kane, whose arrival immediately transformed their attack. The England captain has responded with 12 goals in just eight Bundesliga matches and 20 across all competitions so far this season.