Harry Kane vs the Champions League's meanest defence: Can Bayern Munich's free-scoring forward shoot down Simone Inzaghi's still-underrated Inter?

The Englishman is on fire again this season but he's about to run into a side that is still not getting the credit it deserves

Harry Kane is so close now. With Bayern Munich six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and just six rounds remaining, the curse should soon be broken. Still, while a German title would doubtless mean more to Kane than any of his team-mates, given how long he's had to wait to finally get his hands on a major trophy, the striker freely admits that winning the Champions League has always been his ultimate objective.

"It's something I’ve dreamt about practically my entire life," the England captain told Sky Sport Italia ahead of Bayern's eagerly-awaited quarter-final clash with Inter. "Doing it at our home stadium would make it even more special, so I think it’s brilliant to have the chance to do something like this. But first, we have two big, tough matches ahead of us against Inter."

It's just as well that Kane is acutely aware of the threat posed by the Nerazzurri to Bayern's hopes of being crowned champions of Europe at the Allianz Arena on May 31, because countless other opponents and pundits have been made to look foolish for underestimating a side that Simone Inzaghi says still aren't getting the credit they deserve...