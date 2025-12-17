AFP
Harry Kane delighted to welcome Bayern Munich's 'best player' Jamal Musiala back into first team fold after six-month injury layoff
Musiala back on the grass
Musiala’s first steps back onto the training pitch at Sabener Strabe this week brought an end to an injury ordeal that began brutally last summer. His injury was as serious as it looked. Stretchered off following a heavy collision with Gianluigi Donarumma, he required surgery and a painstaking recovery programme that Bayern’s medical staff refused to rush. Every phase, from restoring movement to rebuilding strength and confidence, was completed under strict supervision. Tuesday’s outdoor session marked the first visible milestone of that process.
Kane excited to have Musiala back
Kane wasted little time in expressing his delight at Musiala’s return. Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, he said: "It's great that he's back. Even before his first injury at the end of last season, I often thought he was the best player we have on the team. It's similar with Alphonso Davies. It feels like we've signed two valuable new players. I'm very happy that they're both back. They play an important role – especially in the system we play. They're a perfect fit! With their strength in challenges, the way they initiate attacks, and the runs they make."
At the same time, Kane was keen to temper expectations, stressing that Musiala must be allowed time to rediscover full sharpness.
"However, they shouldn't put too much pressure on themselves and should first get back to top fitness," he said. "That will certainly take a few more weeks. But we'll need them even more, especially from February onwards, as we head into the crunch time."
Bayern thriving despite a major absence
Remarkably, Musiala’s long absence has not derailed Bayern’s campaign. Under Vincent Kompany, the German champions have lost just once across all competitions, powered by a fluent and flexible attack. Kane has been at the forefront, supported by the pace and invention of Luis Díaz, the creativity of Michael Olise and the experience of Serge Gnabry. Teenage forward Lennart Karl has also seized his opportunity, underlining the depth available to the Belgian coach. That consistency has afforded Bayern the luxury of patience. Sitting comfortably at the top of the Bundesliga, the club has resisted any temptation to accelerate Musiala’s return.
Kompany has been careful to manage expectations around Musiala’s comeback. Speaking ahead of Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Mainz, the head coach confirmed that the midfielder is close to being included in matchday plans, but insisted there would be no shortcuts.
"Jamal is close," he said. "Hopefully next week. But I want to be very clear: zero pressure on Jamal and the medical department. Hopefully he can get in a few training sessions before Christmas. That would simply feel good – for the team and for him. And then his first minutes on the pitch should follow in January. That would be an ideal plan for us."
Dressing room boost as Davies & Musiala return
Alphonso Davies recently made his own comeback after a nine-month knee injury, and alongside Musiala, the Canadian is eager to start 2026 in the best possible form and shape. Captain Joshua Kimmich recently offered insight into the mental toll such injuries can take, praising Davies’ resilience and revealing how both Davies and Musiala remained embedded in the group despite their absence from the pitch.
"The way I experienced him, how he went through rehab, that is exemplary. I wouldn't have managed it like that with this energy," Kimmich said.
"He also always tried to be close to the team. He has been with us in the dressing room for months, comes to the games, comes into the dressing room together with Jamal, turns on the music, tries to create a good mood. That is not something to be taken for granted."
Bayern’s final fixture of 2025, away to Heidenheim, is unlikely to see Musiala rushed back into action. Instead, January is viewed as the natural re-entry point, allowing him to build rhythm without pressure. From February onwards, as domestic and European demands intensify, his influence is expected to be decisive.
