Harry Kane told he can join Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in exclusive club as England's 'main man' tipped to make Euro 2028 impact - even at 34!
Harry Kane is, according to ex-England star Emile Heskey, capable of joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 100 international goals club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Already Three Lions' all-time leading scorer
- Has 69 international goals to his name
- Being tipped to make his way towards a century