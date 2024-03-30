Bayern Munich Borussia DortmundGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

Harry Kane has a shocker as Bayern Munich suffer nightmare Der Klassiker loss to Dortmund - their first at home in 10 years - to gift Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen

BundesligaBayern MunichHarry KaneBayern Munich vs Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund

Harry Kane missed two huge chances as Bayern Munich fell to a 2-0 defeat to Dortmund, all but confirming Bayer Leverkusen as Bundesliga champions.

  • Kane endures nightmare performance
  • Dortmund record historic win
  • Bayern's hopes of Bundesliga title evaporate

