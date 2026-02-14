AFP
Take a bow, Harry Kane! Bayern Munich striker reaches major career milestone with brace in latest Bayern Munich outing
Kane hits 500 senior goals
Kane added another chapter to his remarkable scoring record as Bayern Munich breezed past Werder Bremen, with the England captain scoring twice to reach 500 senior career goals.
The milestone highlights the extraordinary consistency that has defined Kane's career across his time at the German club, as well as Tottenham. Now 32, the striker is showing little sign of decline and remains the focal point of Bayern's attack under Vincent Kompany. Across all competitions this season he has struck 41 goals in 35 appearances, maintaining a scoring rate that rivals - and usually betters - any forward in European football.
England captain's penalty perfection
Of those 500 goals, 100 have come via penalties, including one in the win over Bremen. Kane's first goal of the afternoon arrived after teenage midfielder Lennart Karl was fouled inside the area. A brief VAR review confirmed the decision and the outcome felt inevitable once the ball was placed on the spot.
The England captain calmly converted, registering his 23rd Bundesliga penalty across the last three seasons - a total higher than the next two players combined. More striking still, he remains flawless in the competition, converting all 23 attempts since arriving in Germany.
The finish was routine by his standards, but the reliability is anything but ordinary. Bayern have come to treat penalties almost as guaranteed goals, such has been Kane's precision and technique from 12 yards. He rarely missed from the spot in the Premier League either, with the most haunting moment from 12 yards coming during England duties, in the World Cup against France.
Veteran forward in peak form
Kane doubled Bayern's lead minutes later, and the second goal showcased his all-around quality. Receiving the ball outside the area, he set himself quickly before guiding a low strike into the bottom corner.
It was a classic Kane finish - minimal backlift, early decision-making and perfect placement beyond the goalkeeper's reach. The brace also pushed his total involvement to 109 goal contributions across his last three seasons at Bayern, more than any player in Europe's top five leagues over the same period.
Rather than taking the time to adapt to a new league following his move from Spurs, Kane has instead elevated his output and overall play. He has become both Bayern's main man in a team of superstars and a creative reference point in deeper areas, dropping between the lines while still maintaining elite scoring numbers, something so often seen during his time in north London.
England's World Cup to lose?
The timing of his form is particularly pleasing for England. With the World Cup fast approaching, Kane appears to be entering the tournament in arguably the sharpest condition of his career.
Manager Thomas Tuchel hopes the striker can carry his club momentum into international duties this summer. If Kane maintains anything close to his current efficiency, England will travel to the tournament with one of the most reliable goal scorers in world football leading the line.
