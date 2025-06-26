Tricky start for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich to begin Bundesliga title defence with blockbuster clash on opening day H. Kane Bayern Munich RB Leipzig Bundesliga

The 2025/26 Bundesliga season will get underway in spectacular fashion as reigning title-holders Bayern Munich welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena on Friday, 22 August, with kick-off scheduled for 20:30 CEST. The fixture pits two of Germany’s fiercest contenders against one another and offers fans an electrifying start to the new campaign. The full fixtures will be released on Friday.