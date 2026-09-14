'That's football' - Harry Kane brushes off goal drought talk as Bayern Munich superstar hits 150-goal milestone and eyes Bundesliga history

Despite the external noise regarding his two-game scoreless streak in the Bundesliga, Kane remained remarkably composed when discussing his form. The 33-year-old striker, who has built a career on ignoring media narratives, insisted that he never lost faith in his ability to contribute to the team's success. "That's football," he noted. "Sometimes you need to wait a bit longer than you wanted. But it was nice to score a goal today and contribute to the win. They were three important points. It’s not easy to play here. Elversberg are a good team, so we’re happy about the win."

"We talk a lot about our squad. At the moment, we’re all fit and healthy, which has a big impact on the team. We’ve got lots of matches in a short space of time. With our style of play and our intensity, it’s important to have fresh players. It doesn’t matter who starts or comes off the bench – everyone needs to be ready to give 110 percent."