'It would be fun!' - Harry Kane backed for Tottenham return by former team-mate Christian Eriksen as playmaker admits he wanted Spurs reunion
Kane 'open to staying for longer' at Bayern
Kane has been heavily linked with a move back to Tottenham next year despite his Bayern contract running until 2027. The 32-year-old, who has scored 19 league goals this season, has previously stated how happy he is in Germany, describing the move to Bayern as "one of the best decisions in my life".
"The move has been one of the best decisions in my life. I've loved every moment of it," Kane said ahead of Bayern's Champions League meeting with Arsenal last month. "To experience a new league, to experience a team like Bayern Munich and to have these European nights, have the the atmosphere in the German league and to surround myself in different cultures with different players - I think has been a great step in my career."
"I think it has helped me evolve and improve as a player. I think you're seeing that version of me right now."
The striker has admitted he is open to extending his stay with the Bavarian powerhouse, stating: "I'm quite open to staying longer. With the way we are right now and the way we're playing, I feel like we're one of the best teams in Europe. So I don't look at any other team and feel I want to go there to improve.
"I've got 18 months left on my contract, and I'm sure there'll be some discussions over the next couple of months on the future and on what Bayern want to do. I'm really happy here though, and I can't see anything changing in the near future."
Eriksen would 'love to see' Kane back at Spurs
Eriksen, who now plies his trade for Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, remains hopeful that Kane's career will one day come full circle and he'll return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the future. The 33-year-old believes it would be a "special reunion" for both player and club should Kane secure a switch back to Spurs.
"I would love to see him back at Spurs," Eriksen told The Times. "From the outside, I would love to see that because it would be a special reunion both for him and the club. It’s his decision, right or wrong, but as a fan it would be fun to watch."
Both former Spurs stars will reunite after the Bundesliga's traditional 'Winterpause' when Bayern host Wolfsburg next month. Vincent Kompany's Bayern side currently lead Germany's top tier having won 13 of their opening 15 league matches, and are nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.
The Wolves, meanwhile, are enduring a sub-par season and they sit just three points above the Bundesliga's relegation playoff spot, though won two of their three games before the domestic break.
Eriksen needs to have his batteries changed 'every 15 years'
Many felt Eriksen would never play football again when he collapsed during a Euro 2020 meeting between Denmark and Finland. The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest and "died for five minutes" as he went to receive a throw-in in the 42nd minute, though fortunately UEFA and the Danish FA confirmed that the creative star had been stabilised and awake an hour after the incident.
And while some may be affected by playing with an ICD device, Eriksen insists it's just another piece of kit now. "Honestly, I don’t think about it," Eriksen said. "In the game, or training, I don’t know why, but I just don’t think about it any more. There’s nothing negative in that way at all. It’s just part of me."
The Danish dynamo added how regularly he needs to have the batteries changed in the device, stating: "I have to change them every 15 years I think. So yeah, ten years to go. "They check it in the hospital on a computer, then you see how long before the battery changes and then you go again. It’s always there. I have to have it, and I want to. Fortunately, you don’t feel the batteries running out."
Eriksen reveals Frank thoughts and own failed Spurs return
After having his ICD fitted, Eriksen had his contract at Inter terminated by mutual consent as Italian laws forbid him from playing with such a device fitted. He joined Brentford on a free transfer under his former Danish youth coach Thomas Frank on a six-month deal. At the end of that contract, Eriksen then signed for Manchester United, and though he was linked with a return to Tottenham, such a move never materialised.
"I didn’t hear anything from Tottenham. I was thinking there was more a media interest than a club interest," he said. "To be honest, I would have loved to go back, but it didn’t happen, so it was OK."
Eriksen also threw his support behind Frank, who is under fire as Spurs boss following his appointment last June. "First of all, he definitely has the capabilities to manage a big club," he added. "To build Brentford up and to keep that going for a long time, progressing every season, shows his ability. I’ve seen all the Spurs stuff now, turning on him and seeing the results, which is normal, you are in the [big] six, you have to win every game. But I’m sure he’s going to change it into his own way and make it something very positive because you have everything you need at Spurs, it’s just about getting it to click. I’m sure Thomas is the right man for it.
"The fans want to be entertained in a football way as well, which puts extra pressure on. It’s about winning games, but also how you go into the games. Thomas will read it and see where it goes. Often it’s the more defensive teams that win more trophies, let’s say that, but at the same time, that’s not how you go forward at Spurs. You need a bit of flair."
