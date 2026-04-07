Harry Kane says 'always dangerous' Bayern Munich getting 'even stronger' after English striker helps down Real Madrid in Champions League win

Speaking to TNT Sports following the match, Kane expressed immense satisfaction with the hard-fought result in Spain. Bayern have secured a vital 2-1 advantage from the first leg of the quarter-final tie, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring before the Englishman doubled the lead just after half-time. The hosts fought back through Kylian Mbappe, but the German giants held firm.

"All the hype around it, coming to Madrid and trying to get a result its always a difficult thing to do. We had some good chances, credit to them they did too," the striker noted.