'It's hard to digest' - Todd Boehly speaks out on Chelsea's 'surreal' Club World Cup triumph & issues verdict on Enzo Maresca

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reflected on his team winning the Club World Cup in New Jersey, beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final. The American businessman was overjoyed as the Blues bagged their second title of the 2024-25 campaign. Boehly also heaped praise on all the Blues stars while delivering a verdict on manager Enzo Maresca's performance.