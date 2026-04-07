Hansi Flick sends clear warning to Marcus Rashford ahead of Barcelona's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid

Flick noted that while Rashford's adaptation has been positive, the specific threats posed by Atleti’s wide players require a total defensive commitment from his forwards. Anything less than a collective effort could leave Barca’s backline exposed.

"It’s not just about pressing with the ball; in the end, you also have to defend," Flick warned when quizzed on Rashford during his pre-match press conference. "But he’s doing things well and has adapted. We’re going to play against Atletico, and they are good down the wings."

He added: "We have our style and we know how we want to play. When we don't press, it's easier for the opponent to find space. We saw that with the first goal; we didn't pressure the ball. Now we're talking about the Champions League, it's a fantastic competition that everyone wants to play in."