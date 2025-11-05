'I don't know what's in his DNA' - Hansi Flick raves about Robert Lewandowski and argues Barcelona can't reach 'full potential' without veteran striker around

It’s been a tough start to the season for Barcelona, who are struggling with injuries to key players. Lewandowski’s return, though, has given Hansi Flick something to smile about. The 37-year-old came off the bench against Elche after missing three games with a muscle tear, and his presence instantly lifted the group.

Barca’s injury list remains long, with Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi, Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen still out. However, Flick believes that having Lewandowski back could help steady the ship as the team looks to regain its groove from last season's competitions.

Lewandowski has been limited to just 10 appearances this season, scoring four goals, but Flick believes his experience and work ethic continue to make a difference.