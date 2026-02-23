Hansi Flick sends clear message to Lamine Yamal after Barcelona wonderkid's angry reaction to being substituted in Levante win

Victory for Barca has lifted them back to the top of the Liga table, one point clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid. An early effort from Marc Bernal set them on their way against Levante and helped to calm any nerves.

Flick added: “Scoring early was very important; we saw the confidence we had from the start. As the game progressed, we improved and deserved to win.”

He went on to say of Bernal’s value to a winning cause, with the 18-year-old academy graduate being handed a starting berth in the heart of midfield: “When you play with such a low block, you need help from the midfielders, who come up from the second line. Marc is a great player for the future. I hope he has a bright future if he stays healthy.”

Flick add on Bernal’s overall performance, with the youngster continuing to grow into his role as a senior star in Catalunya: “He’s done a great job, he’s given us structure with the ball, he knows where he needs to be at all times, controlling the ball. I like watching him play.”

Dutch star Frenkie de Jong netted Barcelona’s second goal of the game, having been teed up by versatile Portugal international Joao Cancelo. The 31-year-old full-back is taking in his second spell with the Blaugrana, and is making quite the impact as he influences proceedings at both ends of the field.

Flick said as he showered the former Manchester City and Al-Hilal defender with praise: “He was fantastic, he created chances and that’s what I want to see. He showed his strengths. He can help us a lot.”