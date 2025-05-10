FBL-EUR-C1-INTER MILAN-BARCELONAAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Hansi Flick makes 'dominant' demand of Barcelona ahead of vital Clasico clash with Real Madrid as Catalans aim to regroup following Champions League heartbreak

H. FlickBarcelonaBarcelona vs Real MadridReal MadridLaLiga

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to be "dominant" in their vital Clasico clash with Real Madrid following their Champions League heartbreak.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barcelona were knocked out of the UCL by Inter
  • Flick wants a response against Madrid
  • A victory will virtually seal the La Liga title
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match