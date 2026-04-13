Hansi Flick says Barcelona 'usually a better team' against Atletico Madrid as coach demands 'bravery' in attack to overturn two-goal deficit

Following the disappointing first-leg outcome, the manager shifted the focus entirely to the mental and tactical adjustments required to break down Diego Simeone's resilient defensive setup.

Flick highlighted that returning to a high-intensity, courageous style of play is non-negotiable if the club are to advance. Acknowledging the hostile environment expected in the Spanish capital, the coach demanded a fearless collective effort from his squad.

"I have a feeling it will be completely different from previous matches against them because the atmosphere in the stadium will be incredible. The fans know what they need, and it will be tough for us, but I believe in my team and what we can make happen, and it's possible, why not? That's what we need to focus on," he said.

"I know we're playing against Atletico, a team with very good players, and we'll need to defend very strongly but also be brave in attack, to attack, press and take advantage of every opportunity. If you look at the last match, that was perhaps the big difference between them and us. Maybe tomorrow will be completely different, and that would make me happy."