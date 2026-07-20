Hannah Waddingham admits to Ted Lasso ‘ebbing away’ fear after being left hanging by Jason Sudeikis on return to AFC Richmond for Season 4

For fans of AFC Richmond, the long wait for new content following the conclusion of Season 3 in 2023 felt like an eternity. For Waddingham, the uncertainty was even more personal as she worried that the iconic role of Rebecca Welton might have slipped through her fingers for good.

Reflecting on the period between seasons, Waddingham said to The Guardian: "There were always rumblings. Of course, we finished with Keeley handing Rebecca the women’s team, so I actually thought it was going to come around quicker than it has. When it didn’t, you start to think, is that it? Is that ebbing away?"

The cast, she says, remain "thick as thieves", and are constantly in touch, but she had begun to feel sad about the possibility she might never play Rebecca again. "It sounds silly and theatrical, but if you’ve really felt a bond with them, losing a character is like losing a friend."