Half-fit has-been or Selecao saviour? All eyes on Brazil superstar Neymar ahead of eagerly-awaited return from injury in crucial World Cup clash with Scotland

Lula's jibe may have been rooted in the fact that Neymar was an active supporter of his disgraced far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. However, even some of those Brazilians that do not share Neymar's political views are desperately hoping that he will be fit for Wednesday's crucial World Cup clash with Scotland in Miami.

The early signs are certainly encouraging on that front. Despite missing his country's opening two games in North America, Neymar has seemingly made a full recovery from the calf injury that put his participation in a fourth World Cup finals in jeopardy, and is now expected to be named among the substitutes for a game that Brazil need to win - and probably win well - to secure top spot in Group C.