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Seedorf, Honda, Kalou... now Ziyech! Botafogo pull off sensational move for former Chelsea winger
Botafogo push to complete Ziyech deal
According to Lance, Botafogo have made a major breakthrough in negotiations to sign Moroccan international winger Hakim Ziyech. The 33-year-old, who currently plays for Wydad Casablanca, is closing in on a move to the Brazilian club.
The SAF management structure at Botafogo is proceeding with caution but views the deal as being at an advanced stage.
Botafogo hope to bring the former Ajax and Chelsea star to Rio de Janeiro early next week for medical examinations and to sign a contract through until December 2027.
- ANP
Player intervention rescues stalled negotiations
The transfer appeared close to completion after Ziyech agreed to Botafogo's offer and recorded promotional material for his official unveiling. He was originally slated to watch Sunday's fixture against Palmeiras at the Nilton Santos stadium.
However, a disagreement over the sporting vision caused Ziyech to temporarily stall talks on Saturday.
Current Botafogo players stepped in to resolve the issue, with midfielder Danilo Pereira—Ziyech's former team-mate at Ajax—playing a key role in reassuring the winger before he gave his final approval.
Ziyech joins list of global stars from outside the Americas
Ziyech brings proven pedigree to Brazil, having scored nine goals in 16 appearances for Wydad Casablanca last season. He also starred during Morocco's historic 2022 World Cup semi-final run, earning 64 caps and scoring 25 goals for his country.
His arrival continues a distinct tradition of Botafogo recruiting high-profile world stars from outside the American continent.
The Moroccan follows in the footsteps of Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf, Japanese icon Keisuke Honda, and Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou.
- Fotoarena
Medical exams scheduled in Rio
With discussions back on track, Botafogo are working swiftly to finalise the remaining administrative details of the transfer.
Ziyech is expected to fly in early next week to undergo his medical assessments before officially putting pen to paper.
If cleared, the winger will be integrated into the squad as Botafogo look to strengthen their attacking options for the ongoing campaign.
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