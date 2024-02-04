'Swap Haaland and Vlahovic!' - Pep Guardiola urged to ditch Norway superstar for Juventus ace, who 'would score 50 goals' for Man City

'Swap Haaland and Vlahovic!' - Pep Guardiola urged to ditch Norway superstar for Juventus ace, who 'would score 50 goals' for Man CityRichard MillsGetty ImagesDusan VlahovicManchester CityJuventusPremier LeagueSerie ATransfersManchester City have been told to swap Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic with Erling Haaland as the Serbian can also bag "50 goals a season".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity told to swap Vlahovic for HaalandJuventus star could score '50 goals'Serb has 'nothing less' than Norwegian