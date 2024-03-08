Gianluca Busio USMNT 2023Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

Striving for greatness! USMNT midfielder Gianluca Busio makes Olympic roster spot a ‘huge priority’

USAGianluca BusioVeneziaSerie B

USMNT U23 star Gianluca Busio has revealed his ambitions for 2024, which include promotion with Venezia and a role in the Paris Olympics.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Busio reveals 2024 Olympics ambitions
  • Focused on promotion campaign with Venezia
  • Prepared to fight for midfield role with USA

Editors' Picks