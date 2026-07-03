Greatest forward lines in World Cup history: Where will France's Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola rank after lighting up 2026 tournament?

However, current Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele is just two goals behind Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot, thanks primarily to his magnificent hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Norway that sealed top spot in Group I.

Michael Olise, meanwhile, has yet to get off the mark (he saw a magnificent overhead kick against Sweden come back off the base of the right post), but the Bayern Munich ace has already contributed five assists to France's cause.

One could easily argue, though, that the brilliance of France's forward line is best illustrated by the fact that coach Didier Deschamps has been able to rotate between Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, who already have three goals between them. So, if France's awesome attack were to keep this up between now and the end of the tournament, where might they rank among the finest forward lines in World Cup history?

GOAL counts down its top six below...