'He's a great man' - Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso told to make shock Rangers move

While neither Gattuso nor Rohl look set to leave their managerial posts at present, a future opportunity for the iconic former defensive midfielder to take over at Ibrox might arrive in the future. This was claimed by Kyle Lafferty, who played under Gattuso at Palermo and was previously his team-mate at FC Sion.

Lafferty has called for the “great man” to take over at Rangers in the future, as reported by Sport Witness in citing an interview with I Love Palermo Calcio in Italy.

Gattuso has made his first foray into international management, following spells with nine club sides, including, most notably, AC Milan and Napoli.

He previously played for the Gers for a single season as a 19-year-old in 1997/98.