Cristiano Ronaldo retains child-like enthusiasm at the age of 39, with Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli explaining the Portuguese’s impressive longevity.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo will turn 40 in 2025

Passion for game remains undimmed

Al-Nassr boss hails Portuguese superstar's enthusiasm Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱