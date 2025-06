Julian Nagelsmann lauds Cristiano Ronaldo’s dedication and fitness after Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League semi-final win over Germany.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Portugal defeat Germany 2-1 in Nations League semis

Nagelsmann admits Germany fell short

Ronaldo’s goal a result of hard work, 'not by chance' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱