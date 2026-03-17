Gravina: "The atmosphere surrounding the referees is unbearable. Open VAR? Transparency is being exploited – this is not the way forward"

The issue of refereeing is inevitably the most hotly debated topic in Serie A at the moment. Mistake after mistake is affecting the league and the ambitions of the 20 teams involved to such an extent that the Serie A League and the refereeing body have agreed to hold an open discussion in the coming days.

However, it was the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) that spoke out today in defence of the refereeing community. Through its president, Gabriele Gravina, the FIGC highlighted the climate – bordering on terror – in which these officials are called upon to operate.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Bearzot Award press conference, the FIGC’s head even suggested scrapping the OpenVar format broadcast on DAZN, which features audio from the VAR room and commentary on mistakes made on the pitch.

Here are his words.