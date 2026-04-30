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'Grass war!' - Arsenal made incredible late request to UEFA before Atletico Madrid clash after suspecting Diego Simeone 'dark arts'
Gunners call for UEFA intervention
Arsenal took the unusual step of requesting a formal pitch inspection from UEFA just hours before their high-stakes European encounter in Madrid. The move highlights the intense paranoia and preparation surrounding a trip to face Diego Simeone’s side, who are notorious for using every available advantage to disrupt visiting teams.
According to journalist Guillem Balague, the Premier League giants were left dissatisfied with the state of the playing surface during their pre-match walkthrough. Suspicious of the height of the grass, Arsenal officials reportedly urged European football’s governing body to take physical measurements to ensure it complied with official regulations.
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Simeone accused of 'dark arts'
"I need to tell you about the grass war that took place, just about an hour ago," Balague revealed during his pre-match coverage on CBS Sports. "Arsenal, the groundstaff, came in thinking, 'The grass, it's too high. We're not happy with it'. They asked UEFA to actually measure it. They weren't happy. They thought that it was Simeone creating some dark arts."
The suspicions were not entirely unfounded, as Atletico have a history of facing such accusations in the Champions League. Balague further clarified the outcome of the drama, stating: "After a while, UEFA said, no, it's actually 26 millimetres. The limit is 30, because between 21 and 30 is 26. It was the same as when they played Barcelona here."
Barcelona and Spurs previously frustrated
Arsenal are not the first club to voice concerns about the Metropolitano pitch. Earlier in the competition, Hansi Flick was seen discussing the issue with the UEFA match delegate during Barcelona's visit. The Catalan giants felt the length of the grass was intentionally designed to slow down their rhythmic passing game.
Tottenham Hotspur also experienced similar frustrations, with their camp suggesting the pitch had been watered too heavily to create a sluggish playing surface. Despite these historical complaints, Atletico have consistently dismissed the suggestions, maintaining that the surface is kept in optimal condition depending on the local weather and temperatures in the Spanish capital.
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Battle on the pitch ends level
The pre-match "grass war" set the stage for a physical encounter where Arteta’s side eventually had to settle for a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the first leg. Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Julian Alvarez equalised for the hosts with a spot-kick of his own early in the second half.
While the Gunners might have felt the pitch conditions played into the hands of Simeone's setup, they leave Madrid with the tie firmly on a knife-edge. The return leg at the Emirates will likely see a much faster surface, which Arteta will hope suits his team's style as they chase a place in the final.