Granit Xhaka wants Premier League return! Ex-Arsenal star's agent confirms agreement and urges Bayer Leverkusen to allow transfer as midfielder snubs Serie A and Saudi Pro League offers G. Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen Sunderland Premier League Bundesliga Transfers

Granit Xhaka's agent has confirmed that the former Arsenal man's Premier League return is imminent after snubbing offers from elsewhere.