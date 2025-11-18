Getty Images
Granit Xhaka on the move already?! Sunderland star linked with shock January move to Serie A giants with midfielder open to transfer
Juventus reopen Xhaka interest as January move emerges
The Swiss hero Xhaka has surprisingly found himself at the centre of fresh transfer speculation, with Italian outlet Tuttosport reporting that Juventus are ready to revisit the idea of signing the Swiss midfielder in January. The 33-year-old only joined Sunderland in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract running until 2028, but his immediate impact in the Premier League has reportedly reignited interest in Italy.
The Turin-based paper claims Xhaka is “back in fashion” as Juve urgently seek midfield reinforcements ahead of a planned shift to a 4-3-3 under Luciano Spalletti. With first-choice targets such as Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand deemed “nearly impossible” to secure mid-season, the Bianconeri are said to be studying alternative solutions, and Xhaka has re-emerged as an option.
Xhaka has played every minute of Sunderland’s Premier League campaign so far, captaining the newly promoted side to fourth place with 19 points after 11 games. He has scored once and provided three assists across 990 minutes, prompting the Italian media outlet to describe him as a proven “leader” whom Regis Le Bris “has never given up on.”
The report also claims the midfielder’s entourage is prepared to “listen to potential offers” from Champions League clubs and that Sunderland “have not closed the door” on negotiations, fuelling speculation of a possible mid-season switch.
Why Juventus see Xhaka as the solution
The report maintains that Juventus’ interest in Xhaka never disappeared entirely after their summer attempt. At the time, the club hesitated due to concerns over his age, as he had just turned 33 in September and did not fulfil all of their recruitment criteria. However, with the midfield overly reliant on Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli, and with limited rotation options, the need for experience has become “urgent.”
The Turin club now view Xhaka as the best value-for-money solution available in January, as per reports. They accept that acquiring him would require more than the €15 million Sunderland paid Leverkusen, but still consider him a realistic target compared to more expensive or unavailable alternatives.
Another factor behind the revived interest is Xhaka’s proven ability to adapt quickly. His rapid integration in England, strengthens Juventus’ belief that he can make an instant Serie A impact.
Tuttosport further claims that Sunderland “will seek a deal that satisfies everyone” should Xhaka push for a departure. Their belief is that the Wearside project, exciting as it is, may not be able to resist pressure from Champions League-level suitors.
Speculation grows as entourage ‘ready to listen’
The most striking detail in the report is the claim that Xhaka’s representatives have utilised Sunderland’s stellar start to gauge interest from top European clubs. The Italian report even suggests that Sunderland aren't against making the move of their captain even after stellar start and that the club would not stand in the way should “Xhaka push for a departure.”
This portrayal paints a picture of opportunity and flexibility, a narrative that gained traction in Italy. However, Keith Sky Sports News insists that Xhaka is “very happy” at Sunderland, not exploring a move, and is “not for sale” under any circumstances.
The conflicting versions highlight how quickly transfer noise can escalate once a top European club is involved and how differently speculation can be interpreted across borders.
But, what has intensified the speculation is the scale of Xhaka’s influence at Sunderland in such a short time. Signed for around £13m, he has delivered four goal contributions in 11 games and played a key part in the Black Cats’ rise into the Premier League’s top four, a remarkable position for a newly promoted side.
He scored a penalty in Switzerland’s recent 4-1 victory over Sweden and has been ever-present for Sunderland in the league. His leadership has become central to the team’s unexpected push for European places, with his performances against Chelsea and Arsenal earning widespread praise.
His importance is further underlined by Sunderland’s tactical dependency on his passing range, leadership, and experience. Removing him in January would create a gap almost impossible to fill for a club aiming to establish itself in the top half.
Focus shifts to Fulham as speculation swirls
Xhaka and Sunderland return to Premier League duty after the international break with a trip to struggling Fulham, a match that begins an important period in the club’s season. As transfer rumours swirl, the Swiss captain is expected to remain the heartbeat of the side as Le Bris’ men aim to maintain momentum and secure a top-half finish.
Juve, meanwhile, are expected to continue monitoring the situation, especially if their primary midfield targets remain out of reach. While Xhaka’s name may remain linked with a Serie A switch, Sunderland’s internal message is quite mixed as of now.
However, one thing is clear, unless Xhaka personally pushes for the move, the January window is far more likely to bring speculation than action. For now, Sunderland’s ambitions, Xhaka’s importance, and the club’s trajectory all point toward stability rather than departure.
