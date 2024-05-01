Graeme Souness claims Mohamed Salah struck Cristiano Ronaldo-type transfer agreement with Liverpool as he predicts Egyptian star will follow Jurgen Klopp through Anfield exits this summer
Liverpool legend Graeme Souness claims Mohamed Salah has "had his head turned" and will follow manager Jurgen Klopp out of the club this summer.
- Salah clashes with Klopp at West Ham
- German leaving Liverpool this summer
- Souness backs Egyptian to follow suit