With the MLS regular season resuming, GOAL takes a look at each team's campaign - the good, bad and ugly

The Leagues Cup is nearly wrapped up and that means all teams outside of the summer tournament finalists will be back in action this weekend.

There's been a lot that has happened since the league went on break for Leagues Cup action. Lionel Messi suffered an ankle injury in the 2024 Copa America final. Olivier Giroud and Marco Reus joined both sides of the Los Angeles soccer rivalry and overall teams in the league were aggressive with their summer transfer spending. Almost $200 million was spent across the entire league this window, a sizable number considering the league's generally conservative approach.

Inter Miami, LAFC, the Columbus Crew and the LA Galaxy have been arguably the top four clubs in MLS this season. Could the summer transfer window bring another team into the contention mix?

On the other hand, what is the path forward for vastly disappointing clubs like the Chicago Fire, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders and New England Revolution?

One thing is clear: There is no room for error for all of the league's 29 teams with just a third of the season left.

Ahead of this weekend's return to action, GOAL grades each team on how they've done so far this season...