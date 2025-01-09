Grace Clinton Man Utd Women 2024-25Getty Images
Grace Clinton is staying! Man Utd trigger contract extension for Lioness as Red Devils bid to avoid losing another England star after Mary Earps & Alessia Russo exits

G. ClintonManchester United WomenWSLWomen's football

Lionesses star Grace Clinton will be at Man Utd until at least the summer of 2026, after the club triggered the one-year extension in her contract.

  • Clinton's deal was set to expire this summer
  • Club lost Russo & Earps for free recently
  • But have activated a one-year option on Clinton
