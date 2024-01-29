Goodbye Bruno Guimaraes? PSG confident of winning transfer race for Newcastle midfielder despite recent new contract and £100m release clause

Chris Burton
Bruno Guimaraes PSGGetty/GOAL
Paris Saint-GermainPremier LeagueBruno GuimaraesTransfersNewcastle UnitedLigue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly confident of winning the transfer race for Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100m ($127m) release clause at Newcastle.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Magpies may be forced into sales
  • Questions asked of Brazilian's future
  • Real Madrid another of his admirers

Editors' Picks