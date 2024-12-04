Goals, assists, and broken records: How Lionel Messi has made more FIFPRO Men's World 11 appearances than any other player

Since 2005, 85 players have appeared in the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 - none more than Messi, who has been voted in 17 times

Lionel Messi is very good at football. This much is known. There are the endless accolades: eight Ballons d'Or, 850 goals, 46 career trophies. And then there are the fun bits in between. The drops of the shoulder, the left footed curlers, that one pass against the Netherlands in the World Cup in which he did not look up once - but knew exactly where Nahuel Molina would be.

The GOAT case is well established at this point. And his 17 FIFPRO Men's World 11 spots underscore now just how great he is, but for how long. Since 2005, 85 players have appeared in the Men’s World 11 - none more than Messi. And while the 2024 list is not yet final - it will be revealed Dec. 9 - Messi is again one of the nominees. How has this all happened for the Argentine? GOAL takes a look.