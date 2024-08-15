Man Utd miss the top four, Chelsea in mid-table again and Ipswich survive: GOAL predicts the 2024-25 Premier League table

Our writers and editors have put their heads together to come up with where each team will finish in the upcoming campaign

The new Premier League season is finally upon us, with fans up and down the country filled with hope and expectation for the next nine months will bring. After a slow start, the transfer window has been in full swing for the past few weeks, while a host of new managers are keen to show exactly why they were hired.

So how will the 2024-25 campaign play out? Here at GOAL, we've aimed to answer that question by asking each of our writers and editors to predict the full Premier League table for the upcoming season. We then worked out the average position for each team to come up with our overall 1-20.

Check out the results below, and let us know in the comments which teams we got right and which we have got horribly wrong...

(GOAL writers: Tom Maston, Mark Doyle, Richard Martin, Amee Ruszkai, Matt O'Connor-Simpson, Krishan Davis, James Westwood, Stephen Darwin and Joe Strange.)