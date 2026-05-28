Getty Images Sport
'Take him as a coach!' - Furious Glenn Hoddle slams Thomas Tuchel for selecting Jordan Henderson over Crystal Palace hero Adam Wharton in England's World Cup squad
Pundit condemns tournament omission
Hoddle strongly condemned Tuchel’s decision to overlook Wharton for England's World Cup squad following the midfielder's instrumental role in securing Palace's first European trophy. The 22-year-old playmaker was a controversial omission from the Three Lions' travel contingent, despite enjoying an outstanding season at Selhurst Park. Wharton subsequently delivered a masterclass performance in Leipzig, helping Oliver Glasner's side defeat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 to claim the Conference League title and secure a spot in next season's Europa League.
- Getty Images Sport
Hoddle questions veteran selection
Tuchel's preference for 35-year-old Brentford midfielder Henderson over the young Palace star provoked widespread debate within the media. Speaking on TNT Sports, Hoddle questioned the tactical logic behind the selection, and said: "I was a little bit surprised, yeah.
"I think he suits three in midfield because he doesn’t get around the pitch that quickly so that might be a burden against him but certainly for me I love the way he looks forward and passes. He can hit the killer balls, those balls that takes the whole defence out with one pass. I’m not sure England have got many in the deep-lying positions who can do that on a consistent level. So I raised an eyebrow when I saw he wasn’t in the squad."
He added: "I understand why the manager has taken Jordan Henderson but if you want him to do that type of job just take him as a coach. There was a spot there for Adam Wharton. He was different class tonight, he was one of the players who played his normal game from the first minute to the last.
"He settled into the game and just showed everyone what he does, he got on the ball and passed and created. Palace weren’t at their best but he was doing all the right things and exactly what he does week in, week out. Fair play to him, it’s a big blow not to be on the plane to the World Cup but he’s finished the season on a real high."
Former team-mate backs international career
Former Palace defender Joel Ward echoed Hoddle's sentiments, insisting the four-cap international possesses the necessary technical capabilities to succeed at the highest level. Tuchel's final midfield selection ultimately favoured Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, and Kobbie Mainoo alongside Henderson.
Discussing Wharton's unique qualities, Ward told The Sun: "Adam certainly possesses enough quality and ability to be in the team. What he brings to the team, how he plays and his intelligence, I think he’d certainly slot in there and be absolutely fine.
"Obviously, it’s a very tough and competitive pool. I’m sure there’ll be disappointment but also the recognition of being so close will only bear him on to go and kick on to achieve more. I have no doubt that he will have a very fruitful career in an England shirt as well.
"When he’s on the pitch, he sees things in a different way. His ability to break the lines, his ability to beat people and find those killer passes and not turn away from making those passes is what sets him apart."
- Getty Images Sport
Midfielder faces crucial close season
Despite his international disappointment, Wharton faces a summer period of domestic transition following the departure of Glasner. The South London club must navigate a crucial managerial appointment while attempting to retain their core stars ahead of a demanding Europa League campaign. Having missed out on the final squad announcement, the former Blackburn academy graduate will focus on an extended summer break before returning to spearhead Palace's ambitious continental journey next term.