Givairo Read salary: How much does Feyenoord wonderkid earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Everything you need to know about Givairo Read's salary details playing for Feyenoord

Dutch sensation Givairo Read has shown immense promise playing at right-back for Feyenoord, particularly during the 2024–25 season. An academy product of Volendam, Read joined Feyenoord in 2023, rejecting a contract extension with his former club.

He made an instant impression in Feyenoord’s youth setup, winning the Academy Player of the Month award in his very first month at the club.

Read made his official first-team debut for Feyenoord in 2024 and has since grown into an important figure at the right-back position. With injuries to Bart Nieuwkoop and Jordan Lotomba, Read has become Feyenoord’s first-choice right-back, logging significant minutes throughout the 2024–25 campaign.

His current contract with the club runs until 2029, and although his salary is modest compared to other senior players, his age and consistent performances suggest a pay raise is likely in the near future.

So, exactly how much does he earn right now?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross