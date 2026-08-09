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Girona move to rescue ex-Barcelona midfielder Unai Hernandez from Saudi Arabia as Al-Ittihad weigh up loan offer
Montilivi side eye rescue mission
Girona have entered the final stages of their pre-season preparations for the new LaLiga Hypermotion campaign with more questions than answers. Following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Nastic in their final summer friendly, Quique Alvarez’s side head into the competitive season having secured just a single victory during their entire preparation period.
According to reports from Saudi outlet Al-Riyadiya, the solution could involve a high-profile return for a player who knows the club inside out. Al-Ittihad are currently evaluating a formal proposal from Girona to take Hernandez on a season-long loan.
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Financial hurdles and loan structure
The logistics of the deal remain the primary focus for all parties involved, particularly given the significant wages currently earned by players in the Middle East. The formula proposed from the Montilivi offices involves Girona assuming only a small portion of the midfielder's substantial salary, with Al-Ittihad expected to cover the remainder of the player's earnings.
For Hernandez, the move represents a chance to recapture the form that made him one of the most exciting young talents in Catalonia. The player from Malgrat de Mar is said to be keen on the idea of feeling important again in his home region.
A journey from La Masia to Jeddah
Hernandez’s career path has been a whirlwind of high-profile moves over the last few seasons. Before making headlines with his move to Barcelona, the offensive midfielder spent his formative years within the Girona youth academy. In 2022, he made the significant step up to La Masia, where he eventually established himself as a vital cog in the Barca Atletic machine.
The progression was so impressive that Al-Ittihad made a definitive play for his services in January 2025. The Saudi club paid a fee of €4.5 million to Barcelona, plus various performance-related variables, to secure one of La Masia’s brightest sparks. However, the adventure in Jeddah has been challenging, with the midfielder subsequently sent out on an internal loan to fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.
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Girona target crucial promotion boost
Now, the club that saw him grow up is ready to provide a lifeline. Girona view Hernandez not just as a talented youngster, but as a player who understands the club's philosophy and the magnitude of the task ahead. At 21, he possesses the technical quality to dominate games in the second tier, and his familiarity with the domestic game means there would be little to no adaptation period required.
With the transfer window still open, Alvarez is desperate for more spark in the final third. The creative burden has been heavy during pre-season, and Hernandez’s ability to operate between the lines could be the missing piece of the puzzle. As Girona prepares for their league opener, the hope is that a deal can be struck quickly to bring the local hero back to where it all began, potentially shifting the momentum of their entire promotion campaign.
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