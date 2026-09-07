AFP
'The big names just got an extra kick!' – Feyenoord legend Wim Rijsbergen sends Camp Nou warning to Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Van Bronckhorst targets Camp Nou performance
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to lead Feyenoord into a landmark Champions League fixture against Barcelona at Camp Nou. The upcoming encounter marks only the third official meeting between the two clubs in their entire histories.
Van Bronckhorst expressed enthusiasm ahead of returning to the iconic stadium where he previously featured during his playing career.
"We now have four days to prepare for our first Champions League match," Van Bronckhorst stated. "We're looking forward to facing Barca and putting on a great performance at Camp Nou."
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Feyenoord legend recalls 1974 meeting
Ahead of the trip, Feyenoord legend and former Indonesia manager Wim Rijsbergen reflected on Feyenoord's 1974 visit to Camp Nou. Rijsbergen played in a 3-0 defeat against a star-studded Barcelona side featuring Johan Cruyff and Carles Rexach.
According to fr 12, Rijsbergen warned Van Bronckhorst against attempting to press high at Camp Nou, advising Feyenoord to remain compact defensively to avoid being exposed.
"We had played in big stadiums, but Barcelona had an even bigger one," Rijsbergen remembered. "The really big names just got an extra kick. Nowadays managers want to press high, but that doesn't seem wise. It will have to be compact."
Van Bronckhorst's storied Barcelona legacy
The trip holds deep personal significance for Van Bronckhorst, who enjoyed a trophy-laden playing spell at Camp Nou. He initially joined Barcelona on a one-year loan from Arsenal ahead of the 2003-04 season to work under head coach Frank Rijkaard before completing a permanent €2 million transfer in May 2004.
After adapting to a new role at left-back, Van Bronckhorst helped Barca to back-to-back La Liga titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06, scoring four goals during his first championship campaign. He also won the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League, featuring as the only player to participate in every single Champions League match for Barcelona that season while wearing "Gio" on his shirt.
His historical ties add extra intrigue as he returns to his former home in the opposition dugout.
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Building momentum for Eredivisie campaign
While acknowledging the prestige of Camp Nou, Rijsbergen emphasized that Feyenoord must also maintain focus on their domestic campaign after dropping four early points in the Eredivisie.
He believes a strong defensive display against Barcelona can build vital confidence for upcoming domestic fixtures, including a tough trip to Heerenveen.
Van Bronckhorst and his squad will look to navigate the busy schedule and deliver a positive result in Spain before returning to league action.
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