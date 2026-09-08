AFP
Giovanni van Bronckhorst prepares for emotional Barcelona reunion with Feyenoord
Van Bronckhorst readies for emotional Camp Nou return
Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set for a memorable reunion as his side face Barcelona in the Champions League. The trip marks the first time the former Dutch international will come up against the Catalan giants since his decorated playing spell at Camp Nou.
Van Bronckhorst spent four successful years with Barcelona, lifting the Champions League trophy alongside stars like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.
"I only have good memories," Van Bronckhorst reflected. "I was here for four years; I'm part of this club's history. It's strange playing against Barca; it's my first time."
- AFP
Manager insists Feyenoord feel no fear
Despite acknowledging Barcelona's fine domestic form, Van Bronckhorst insisted his Feyenoord side enter the fixture without intimidation. He called on his players to embrace the grand occasion and use the match to demonstrate their individual development.
The 51-year-old manager emphasised that facing Hansi Flick's side represents an exciting opportunity rather than a daunting task.
"I'm not intimidated; I see it as a challenge," Van Bronckhorst said firmly. "I'm not afraid. What I like most is that they play the way everyone wants to see. We're playing against a rival that can win the Champions League."
Tactical bravery required against Catalan attack
Addressing the tactical approach required at Camp Nou, Van Bronckhorst urged his players to remain brave on the ball and avoid sitting too deep. He highlighted teenage winger Lamine Yamal as a standout world-class threat who possesses Ballon d'Or potential.
With defender Mika Marmol filling in at full-back due to squad injuries, Feyenoord face a tough test containing Barcelona's wide threats.
"We have to hold our position, stay away from our goal," Van Bronckhorst explained. "They'll push us back, so we have to be brave and try to maintain possession."
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Squad focus shifts to European test
Van Bronckhorst also confirmed that winger Anis Hadj Moussa has put recent disciplinary issues and a failed transfer behind him to focus fully on the match.
Feyenoord aim to adjust to the step up in intensity from domestic football as they look to pull off a memorable result in Spain.
A positive display at Camp Nou would give the Dutch side huge momentum in their Champions League campaign.
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