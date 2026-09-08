Hadj Moussa's Barca chance! Van Bronckhorst forgives winger after Saudi transfer collapse

Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed that the club and Anis Hadj Moussa have put an end to the transfer drama of recent days. The Algerian winger has been included in the travelling squad for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Hadj Moussa missed Saturday's league match against NEC after arriving late on two occasions, with Van Bronckhorst stating his head was not in the game.

The disruption stemmed from a multi-million euro offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, which collapsed after they failed to provide a required bank guarantee.